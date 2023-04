What a day for Adam Duvall.

After a bleak start to the game, the Boston Red Sox were the comeback kids of the day, defeating the Baltimore Orioles in a 9-8 walk-off win after trailing for most of the game

Duvall had an all-around great outing and topped it off with the walk-off home run at Fenway Park on Saturday.

