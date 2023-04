On Saturday, Chris Sale took to the mound to start for the Boston Red Sox for the first time since July 2022.

While Sale may have gotten off to a shaky start, the rest of the team had his back, ultimately earning a walk-off win against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox and Orioles close out their series at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by WB Mason.