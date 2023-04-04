Celtics Champion Feels Jaylen Brown ‘Wants Out Of Boston’

Former Celtics player Kendrick Perkins has been very vocal about his former club at various points throughout the season. First he questioned the health of Robert Williams, then he floated a theory that the players don’t respect coach Joe Mazzulla.

And now, he’s focused on Jaylen Brown and whether or not he will stay in Boston. The 2008 NBA Champion expressed his doubt when he was a guest on the “Road Trippin‘” podcast on Monday.

“That is another problem that I’m having, something is going on in that locker room in that organization,” Perkins said. “Because he is giving me all the signs that he wants out of Boston.”

Perkins didn’t say Brown confirmed he didn’t want to stay with the Celtics, just the perception is he wants to leave.

“Whether it’s him addressing the fan base, whether it’s him basically talking about, you know, let’s see how much the organization really value me because my name is in trade rumors every single year and not only do you lose Ime Udoka, you also lose Damon Stoudamire,” Perkins said.

Brown, on the other hand, recently spoke about his respect for his current teammate Jayson Tatum and why he enjoys playing with him so much when he spoke with The Athletic?s and Stadium?s Shams Charania.

Brown has been a focal point of the fans and media alike by being noncommittal about his future in Boston and apparently unmoved by the standing ovation following the Celtics’ win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 27.