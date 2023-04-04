Could Mac Jones Have Requested Trade From Patriots Given Reports?

Mac Jones reportedly was — and maybe still is? — just as frustrated with Bill Belichick as Bill Belichick is with Mac Jones.

Pro Football Talk’s indicated as much Tuesday when he reported Jones was irked about being the “guinea pig” for Belichick’s “unrestrained hubris.” Patriots reporter Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports followed up Florio’s report and shared the “tension is real” and it “goes both ways.”

With those two sentiments, coupled by Florio’s report about how Belichick and the Patriots have included Jones in trade talks this offseason, allow us to put our tinfoil hats on for a minute.

Could the Patriots including Jones in trade talks be them fulfilling his request?

Slim chance in that, right? Well, maybe.

After all, we’re talking about a 2021 first-rounder who was railroaded by Belichick and New England’s coaching staff in his sophomore campaign. And given the fact Jones was on an upwards trajectory after his rookie season — let’s remember he was the runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year — it’s fair for him to be discouraged with how the 2023 campaign played out. It’s an entirely different narrative now. Jones’ on-field frustrations depicted that crystal clearly to the public, so much so that ESPN’s Troy Aikman and Joe Buck had a conversation about it in primetime.

Belichick might have further irritated Jones with his handlings of the starting quarterback situation as recently as last week. Jones, who was thought the be the franchise’s long-term answer when selected No. 15 overall, has not had the public support of Belichick since the 2022 preseason. Belichick repeatedly has turned down opportunities to name Jones the starter, as he did last week. Instead, Belichick referred to Jones as having the “ability to play quarterback in this league” at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. It couldn’t have been much worse of a sentiment.