Ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton Willing To Play Backup For 12 Players

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is setting the record straight: He desires an NFL return and is willing to take a sacrificial role in order to make that happen.

But while Newton acknowledged he’s aged and isn’t as desired as he once was during his MVP-caliber form, the three-time Pro Bowler isn’t willing to sign with just any organization. Newton made it clear that there are only a handful of teams, well quarterbacks to be more specific, that he’d be willing to back up next season in order to make a return.

“There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me,” Newton explained on his YouTube channel Wednesday. “But I also know that I could be a backup and I’m willing to be a backup.”

Newton then proceeded to fire off his list of 10 quarterbacks he’d be willing to play second fiddle for, including three soon-to-be NFL quarterbacks who will be selected in this year’s NFL draft.

Here’s that list, in order:

1. Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns)

“I’ll back up Deshaun Watson. It goes without saying,” Newton said. “Me and Deshaun Watson’s relationship. He was on my 707’s All-Star team. I’ve grown to admire the person, the athlete that he is. Going through a lot of turmoil, but I believe that’s behind him.”