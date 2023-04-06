Ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton Willing To Play Backup For 12 Players

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is setting the record straight: He desires an NFL return and is willing to take a sacrificial role in order to make that happen.
But while Newton acknowledged he’s aged and isn’t as desired as he once was during his MVP-caliber form, the three-time Pro Bowler isn’t willing to sign with just any organization. Newton made it clear that there are only a handful of teams, well quarterbacks to be more specific, that he’d be willing to back up next season in order to make a return.
“There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me,” Newton explained on his YouTube channel Wednesday. “But I also know that I could be a backup and I’m willing to be a backup.”
Newton then proceeded to fire off his list of 10 quarterbacks he’d be willing to play second fiddle for, including three soon-to-be NFL quarterbacks who will be selected in this year’s NFL draft.
Here’s that list, in order:
1. Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns)
“I’ll back up Deshaun Watson. It goes without saying,” Newton said. “Me and Deshaun Watson’s relationship. He was on my 707’s All-Star team. I’ve grown to admire the person, the athlete that he is. Going through a lot of turmoil, but I believe that’s behind him.”
2. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens, or wherever he plays)
3. Justin Fields (Chicago Bears)
4. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)
5. Malik Willis (Tennessee Titans)
6. C.J. Stroud (Ohio State, 2023 draft prospect)
7. Bryce Young (Alabama, 2023 draft prospect)
8. Anthony Richardson (Flordia, 2023 draft prospect)
9. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)
10. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)
11. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)
12. Sam Howell (Washington Commanders)
Newton is two years removed from his last NFL appearance, an eight-game run with the Carolina Panthers back in 2021. The 11-year veteran completed 69-of-112 attempts, throwing for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions while going 1-7 with the Panthers through that campaign.
“Some of those guys may already have penciled in backups that the franchises probably okay with, and that’s fine,” Newton said. “I’m just voicing my opinion and I’m just getting the narrative out.”
While Newton expressed his inner confidence that not every quarterback with a job is better than him, he’s willing to pay it forward in a mentorship-type of role.
“The truth of the matter is yes, I’m 33, soon to be 34 and I do believe that I do have a talent that not a lot of people have,” Newton said. “But on another front, it’s like, there’s so much I can provide that somebody provided for me in my overall growth.”
All that’s left is for Newton to wait for calls to come his way before training camp kicks off in July.