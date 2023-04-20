Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Fall 6-3 In Game 2 Vs. Panthers

The Bruins suffered an uncharacteristic loss Wednesday night, falling to the Florida Panthers 6-3 at TD Garden

Sam Bennett’s return to Florida’s lineup provided an extra burst for the Panthers when he opened up the scoring early in the second period. The Bruins initially managed to keep it close thanks to a shorthanded goal from Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi notching his first career playoff goal. Things went south for the Bruins in the third period when Florida scored three unanswered goals and added an empty netter.

Linus Ullmark certainly didn’t look like the Vezina Trophy favorite, letting up five goals on 29 shots. The Bruins were their own worst enemy, though, as they turned the puck over 15 times and looked out of rhythm without Patrice Bergeron in the lineup for the second straight game to start the playoffs.

The Bruins will now go on the road to take on the Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action plus an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

For more on the Bruins’ 6-3 loss, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the Game in the video above.