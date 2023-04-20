Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Drops Hilarious Expletive After 100th Homer

Kiké Hernández accomplished the milestone of 100 career Major League Baseball home runs Wednesday, but it was news to the Red Sox shortstop.

The 31-year-old crushed a Joe Ryan pitch over the Green Monster in the bottom of the sixth inning. The solo dinger was a slight cut to the Twins’ lead, and Minnesota held on for a 10-4 win at Fenway Park.

The deficit might explain why Hernández wasn’t aware of his accomplishment. NESN cameras followed Hernández into the dugout, and when he was made aware of his career milestone, the 10th-year major leaguer blurted out, “Oh, (expletive).”

It’s unknown, as of Thursday morning, if Hernández got the ball back. The homer was his third of the season and he hopes to get back on track at the plate after a slow start to the 2023 season.

Hernández will get another chance to add to his home run total in the series finale against the Twins on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled at 1:35 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame.