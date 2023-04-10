How Brad Marchand’s Advice Propelled David Pastrnak To 60 Goals

Before the season started, only 21 players in NHL history had ever tallied 60 goals in a single season. David Pastrnak still took aim at that number despite the exclusivity of that accomplishment.

The Boston Bruins star didn’t just set that as an objective on a whim. Instead, he learned early in his career from Bruins veteran Brad Marchand that he should always strive to go higher with his goal totals.

And with the advice from Marchand still in his head, Pastrnak became part of that exclusive group Sunday night in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. He notched a hat trick to become the 23rd player to score 60 goals in a single season as Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid also accomplished the feat earlier this year.

“There’s one great point that actually (Marchand) told me like many, many years ago when I was young. He said, ‘You always have to aim 10 goals higher than you think you can get,'” Pastrnak told reporters, per team-provided video. “So, yeah, definitely I was aiming at 60. Wasn’t really thinking that I will get there. Definitely special. It’s one of many advice you get from the leaders like these guys that can help you moving forward.”

It seems rather ambitious to shoot for 60 when Pastrnak had never found the back of the net 50 times in a single campaign in his career. But that mark of 50 didn’t seem far-fetched at all to the 26-year-old, who had confidence he could hit that milestone after scoring 48 goals in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.

Now, he’s blown way past it with an offensive onslaught down the stretch. With the three goals Pastrnak scored against the Flyers, he now has 11 goals in his last eight games.

“Honestly, I know what kind of player I am in this league right now,” Pastrnak said. “I came really close before COVID. I knew I can do it. Sometimes, it helps always with your mindset.”