Bruins Wrap: Boston Sets All-Time Single-Season Wins Record Vs. Flyers

The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in record-setting fashion, 5-3, on Sunday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Bruins improved their league-best record to an all-time 63-12-5 mark while the Flyers dropped to 29-38-13.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins added the cherry on top of an already stellar and history-filled campaign.

Their latest accolade? The NHL record for most wins recorded in a regular season, surpassing the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

The B’s took the ice undermanned, but even with a handful of absences — Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, David Krejci, and Charlie McAvoy among others — they had David Pastrnak, and that proved to be enough to send the Flyers back to the loss column. Pastrnak reached the promised land in his chase for 60 goals, scoring twice in the second period and once in the third to notch 300 career goals.

Jim Montgomery’s squad would need every ounce of Pastrnak’s Stanley Cup Playoff preparation, as Philadelphia fought back until the very end, scoring in each period. But it still wasn’t enough to overcome the red-hot Bruins.