How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Sunday On NESN Networks

The Bruins and the Red Sox are in action Sunday, and you can watch complete coverage of both games on NESN networks.

The Black and Gold are set for Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Pregame coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NESN and puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Keep it locked on NESN after the final horn sounds, as there will be a full hour of postgame coverage followed by a replay of Bruins-Panthers Game 4.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are in Milwaukee for their series finale against the Brewers. Pregame coverage can be found on NESN and NESN+ beginning at 1 p.m., but the game itself and Red Sox postgame coverage will air on NESN+. You can pop back over to NESN a few hours after the final out for a replay of the Red Sox-Brewers matchup.

And don’t forget, complete coverage of both games can be accessed through NESN 360.

Here’s a rundown of Sunday’s programming on NESN Networks. All times are Eastern.

NESN

1 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

1:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday”

2 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off”

3:30 p.m. — Bruins-Panthers Game 4

6 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime”

8 p.m. — Bruins in Two: Bruins-Panthers Game 4

10 p.m. — Sox in Two: Red Sox at Brewers

NESN+

1 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

1:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday”

2 p.m. — Red Sox at Brewers

5 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”

5:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”