Jim Montgomery Explains Bruins’ Goalie Plan For Regular-Season Finale

Jeremy Swayman won’t be the Bruins’ starting goalie once the postseason gets underway, but he still will play a crucial role for Boston in its quest for the Stanley Cup.

As such, Jim Montgomery didn’t want to waste an opportunity to give Swayman one final tune-up before the start of the playoffs.

When Boston recalled goaltender Brandon Bussi from Providence on Wednesday, many thought the move was made for the 24-year-old to start Thursday night against the Canadiens. After all, Linus Ullmark sustained a very minor injury Tuesday and Boston has absolutely nothing to play for in Montreal, aside from maintaining momentum.

Nonetheless, Swayman will start in between the pipes for the Black and Gold at Bell Centre. Hours before puck drop, Montgomery acknowledged he thought about giving the nod to Bussi but ultimately determined it was more important to “keep Swayman sharp,” per The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter.

Rolling with Swayman for the regular-season finale probably is a prudent move by Montgomery. If Ullmark stays hot — and there’s no reason to believe he won’t — there’s no telling when Swayman might see the ice again this spring and summer. Thursday marks the final time the Bruins can guarantee game action for Swayman this season, so it makes sense not to let the opportunity go by the wayside.

All signs point to Boston’s playoff run starting Monday at TD Garden. The Bruins’ first-round opponent will be determined Thursday night.