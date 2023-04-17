Kyle Larson Shocked Even Himself By Winning Race At Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway has always been a house of terrors for Kyle Larson throughout his career.

“I’ve left here just mad — I’ve hated this place,” Larson told reporters, per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “I wished it would flood.”

But Larson exorcised his demons at the Virginia racetrack Sunday when he took first place in the NOCO 400. The result even came as a major surprise to Larson as it was his first victory in 17 starts at Martinsville.

“I never, ever would’ve thought that I would won here at Martinsville,” Larson told FOX Sports immediately after the race. “This place has been so tough on me. Just does not suit my driving style at all. I like to charge the center, I like to roll momentum and that’s just not what this place is like. Thanks to (crew chief) Cliff Daniels and everybody for making me feel like I know what I’m doing sometimes around here. Just can’t believe it.”

With the win at Martinsville, Larson gets his hands on a grandfather clock, which is given to the winner in place of a trophy. The only issue: Larson doesn’t know yet where he’ll put it because he never pictured himself getting to take the clock home.

“This is amazing,” Larson said. “I honestly have never thought I would win here so I don’t have a spot picked out either for the clock. So, I’m going to have to make some space, for sure.”