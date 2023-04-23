LeBron James-Dillon Brooks Beef Continues Via Game 3 Ejection

The LeBron James-Dillon Brooks saga reached a climax in Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Coincidentally, it came with a hit below the belt.

Brooks received a flagrant two foul during Saturday’s contest after he struck James in the groin while defending the 19-time All-Star as he took the ball up the court. The penalty was enough to get 27-year-old booted from Crypto.com Arena, just minutes after his 3-point shot sparked a 10-0 Grizzlies run.

Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LL9CLRAryy — ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2023

The beef stems back to Game 1, when Brooks stared down James following a made three and made headlines by calling the future Hall of Fame “old” after the game. James has sidestepped the jabs from Brooks, but the two did share some words prior to tip off of Game 3.

Luckily for all involved, there’s at least two more games between these teams to let that beef simmer.