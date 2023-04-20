Panthers Coach Claims Team Can’t Get Too Far Behind Bruins In Series

BOSTON — The Florida Panthers leveled their best-of-seven series against the Bruins by winning Game 2, 6-3, on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

With the game knotted at two entering the third, Florida simply took over, capitalizing on Boston’s mistakes and scoring four goals to seal the victory.

“You can’t get too far behind anybody. Certainly not a team like the Boston Bruins in the season they’ve had this year, so you build a little belief in each game,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said postgame, per Bruins-provided transcript. “That’s what we’re trying to do. We’d be more than happy to play seven of them. We’d be fine with that. Grind it as hard as we can for as long as we can.”

Maurice said the Bruins’ play the defensive zone very heavy by being able to collapse in their own end and surround the puck, and then breakout toward the offensive zone.

“The thing that I feel about Boston is that their strength is their four-man rush. They start low. They don’t cheat,” Maurice explained. “There’s not a tremendous amount of stretch in their game where the forwards are at the far blue line waiting for a pass. They’ll stretch to speed. They’ll stretch at the right time.”

So how does Florida defend that?

“We just have to skate our (expletive) off,” Maurice said. “At the end of the day, that’s all we can do is skate as fast as we possibly can to try to limit that.”