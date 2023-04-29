Why Keion White Was Surprised When Patriots Drafted Him

The call Keion White got from Bill Belichick on Friday night was the first contact he’d ever had with the Patriots.

That’s right: New England’s second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft said he didn’t have a single pre-draft meeting, workout, visit or conversation with the Patriots. None.

So, White was naturally a bit surprised when the Patriots selected him with the 46th overall pick. But the versatile defensive end out of Georgia Tech already believes he’ll fit in well in Foxboro.

“I didn’t have any contact with the Patriots, so it was a surprise to me,” White said in his introductory conference call. “I feel like our personalities mix well, though, so I feel like it’s a really good fit.”

Why?

“I’m a very big business person,” White added. “I’m not too big on the glitz and glamor of football. I want to work, and I want to win, and I feel like that’s what the Patriots offer. I feel like that’s what we meet in the middle at.”

White, whose understated reaction to the Patriots’ pick quickly went viral, will add versatility and athleticism to New England’s front seven. Scouting reports rave about his speed, quickness and explosiveness at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, and he has the ability to play multiple positions along the D-line. His role could be similar to that of Deatrich Wise, who saw by far the heaviest workload of his NFL career last season.