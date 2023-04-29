Fourth-Round Pick Had Hilarious Reaction To Being Drafted By Patriots

“My brain went into scrambles.”

That probably is how you would react if you got a call from Bill Belichick. And it apparently is what happened to Sidy Sow on Saturday after learning he was selected by New England in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“My brain went into scrambles, and I had a hard time understanding what was happening,” Sow said told reporters when asked how reacted upon hearing from the Patriots. “But I came back quick to reality and understood that one of my biggest dreams was about to be realized.”

Listed at 6-foot-5, 323 pounds, Sow, a four-year starter at Eastern Michigan, has the size and experience you went from an NFL guard. It also is fair to wonder whether New England could give him a look at offensive tackle after not selecting one during the draft.

Sow, a Quebec native, also hopes to deliver on a relatively rare opportunity for Candian prospects.

“Honestly, I am really excited,” Sow said. “I just want to show that it’s possible and that football in Canada is serious. People have to take a good look at it because I’m not the only one. There are a lot of hidden gems that gone by and were missed over the past year. I’m just one lucky dude that the spotlight was put on.

“But overall, I’m just excited, especially when it comes to the Patriots and being able to contribute as much as I can.”