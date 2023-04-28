Christian Gonzalez Aims To Be Patriots’ Next Great Cornerback

For the first time in over a decade, the New England Patriots played the 2022 season without a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback on their roster.

After using their top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Christian Gonzalez, they’ll be expecting that to change in the very near future.

Gonzalez, widely viewed as a top-two corner and top-10 overall prospect in this year’s draft class, fell to the Patriots at No. 17 on Thursday night. New England was able to land the talented Oregon product even after trading down three spots and picking up an extra fourth-round pick.

The Patriots were surprised Gonzalez slid as far as he did. So was the player, who spent the night paitently waiting backstage in the NFL draft green room. It was an uncharacteristic selection for New England, which had drafted just one previous first-round cornerback under Bill Belichick (Devin McCourty, 2010), but could prove to be Day 1’s biggest steal.

With few exceptions, a top-flight corner has been a staple of the Patriots’ defense throughout Belichick’s tenure. In the early years, it was Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law, who gave way to Asante Samuel. McCourty was a Pro Bowler as a rookie. After a couple of lean years at the position in the early 2010s, New England swung a 2013 trade for Aqib Talib, who was succeeded by Darrelle Revis, then Malcolm Butler, then Stephon Gilmore, then J.C. Jackson.

The Patriots opted for a different approach last season, fielding a star-less collection of corners (Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant) that performed above expectations but struggled against elite opposing wideouts. As a first-round pick, Gonzalez will be expected to quickly develop into the true No. 1 that group lacked.

He’s ready for that challenge.