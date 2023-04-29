Patriots Pick Keion White Already Has Relationship With Matthew Judon

Keion White will see a familiar face when he takes the field for the New England Patriots.

Just one month before being drafted by New England with the 46th overall pick in the NFL Draft, White took part in an interview on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” Among the members of GMF’s panel? Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.

The interview allowed White an opportunity to ask Judon, one of the NFL’s best at their position, some questions regarding what life is like in the pros. The response was, unsurprisingly, exactly what a young player would want from a veteran.

“It’s going to be the hardest year of your NFL career,” Judon admitted, per NFL Media video. “You’ve got to do you rookie duties. You’ve got to get up earlier than everybody. You’re at the facility earlier than everybody. Then you also have to perform. It’s going to be a long, long laundry list of things you have to do for your room and for your guys that you’re around.

“Then you also have to go out there and put your best foot forward on the field. That’s going to be difficult, but as you know and as you’ve seen, it’s been done. … You have to put your pride aside and ask questions. Ask as many questions from veterans and older guys and peel apart their brains and their knowledge.”

You can view their full conversation here.

He probably didn’t realize it at the time, but Judon was the guy that he was suggesting White come to with questions as a rookie. It will remain to be seen as to whether or not he regrets it.