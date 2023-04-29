Patriots Draft Athletic Edge Rusher With Second-Round Pick

After selecting cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Patriots on Friday used a second-round pick to select another defender.

With the 46th overall pick, New England selected Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White. A great athlete, White missed most of the 2021 campaign due to an injury but racked up 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season.

White is listed at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds. He projects to provide solid positional versatility in the NFL.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote of White in his scouting breakdown:

“Athletic big man offering scheme versatility and projectable upside. White has good short-area quickness as well as speed in space. He lacks consistent early phase technique to control the rep, but his recovery talent, hustle and athletic traits put him in position to get in on the action. His pass rush is predictable and lacks focus, but he’s bendy and could take a big leap forward in this department provided the coaching catches up with the physical gifts. He’s still in the developmental phase, but his physical/athletic profile gives him a chance to become a plus starter as a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive end.”

At the time of White’s drafting, the Patriots didn’t own any further picks in the second round. They were scheduled to make one pick in the third round (76th overall).

