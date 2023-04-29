Patriots UDFA Tracker: Updates On All Post-Draft Signings

After bringing aboard their largest NFL draft class since 2010, the Patriots aren’t likely to go hog wild in undrafted free agency.

But New England will add at least a few UDFAs before organized team activities kick off next month. An undrafted rookie has made the Patriots’ Week 1 roster in each of the last 19 seasons, with special teamers Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell making the cut last year.

With the 2023 NFL Draft now complete, follow along with this tracker for updates on each reported UDFA signing.

QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Cunningham started 47 games at Louisville and offers intriguing dual-threat ability, having rushed for more than 1,000 yards during the 2021 campaign and scored 32 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons. He had a quiet year as a passer in 2022, completing 62.4% of his passes for 1,568 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions over nine starts.

Cunningham is smaller than most Patriots quarterbacks at just under 6 feet and 192 pounds, but he’s a great athlete. His 4.53-second 40-yard dash ranked in the 95th percentile for quarterbacks, per Mockdraftable, and his 10-yard split was in the 97th percentile. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Cunningham told teams during the pre-draft process that he’s “willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field and help a team win,” so perhaps a position change is in his future. The Patriots signed a hybrid QB after last year’s draft (D’Eriq King) but cut him before OTAs.

If Cunningham sticks to the position he played in college, he’ll join a highly scrutinized QB room that features Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and veteran newcomer Trace McSorley.