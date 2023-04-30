Red Sox Vs. Guardians Lineups: Chris Sale Starts Series Finale

The Red Sox and the Guardians will wrap up their three-game set Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston is set to give the baseball to Chris Sale with hopes of winning the series. Sale is coming off an underwhelming performance Monday when he allowed five earned runs on nine hits across five innings in Baltimore. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Cleveland starter Logan Allen, who was very sharp in his last outing when he only allowed one run on five hits over six innings against the Miami Marlins.

Sunday’s Red Sox starting nine will look similar to the group used in Saturday’s walk-off win. Rob Refsnyder is back in the lineup to play left field, while Masataka Yoshida will serve as Boston’s designated hitter. Enmanuel Valdez will stay put at second base and Connor Wong remains behind the plate to do the catching for Sale.

Here are the starting lineups for the Red Sox-Guardians series finale:

RED SOX (14-14)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Christian Arroyo, SS

Connor Wong, C

Jarren Duran, CF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Chris Sale, LHP (1-2, 8.22 ERA)

GUARDIANS (13-14)

Steven Kwan, LF

Amed Rosario, SS

José Ramírez, DH

Josh Bell, 1B

Oscar Gonzalez, RF

Andrés Giménez, 2B

Myles Straw, CF

Gabriel Arias, 3B

Cam Gallagher, C