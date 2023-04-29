Patriots Use Third-Round Pick To Draft Intriguing Hybrid Safety

As they did with their first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Patriots went defense with their third selection.

New England used a third-round pick (76th overall) to select Marte Mapu, a hybrid safety/linebacker out of Sacramento State. Mapu saw a lot of time at the “star” position in college, capable of dropping back in coverage, playing up in the box as a safety or lining up as an outside linebacker.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds, racked up 65 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two interceptions last season. He participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote of Mapu in his scouting breakdown:

“Mapu has been praised for his versatility, but he might need to prove he can excel in at least one department — whether in run support or in coverage — at the next level. He lacks short-area athleticism and long speed, so his man coverage might be limited to tight ends. He is highly instinctive from short zone and is a very willing hitter when playing near the box. It won’t be a surprise if Mapu adds weight and locks in as a backup weakside linebacker in a 4-3 defense as a pro.”

At the time of Mapu’s drafting, the Patriots didn’t own any additional picks in Day 2 of the NFL draft.