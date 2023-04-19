Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Panthers To Win Signed David Pastrnak Winter Classic Jersey

The Bruins aim to take a 2-0 series lead Wednesday, and fans can enjoy the playoff action while also testing their skills to win a special prize.

Boston takes on the Florida Panthers at TD Garden for Game 2 of their best-of-seven series. The Black and Gold won the first game 3-1 on Monday and hope to have captain Patrice Bergeron for their second game.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Panthers can compete to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.”

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Panthers broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning. Each time you play, you will be entered for a chance to win the ultimate TV upgrade.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 7 p.m. ET on NESN. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final buzzer. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Panthers and also play “Predict The Game” online using NESN 360.