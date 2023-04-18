Six Takeaways From Bruins’ Hard-Fought 3-1 Game 1 Win Over Panthers

The Bruins, as Charlie McAvoy put it Monday night, threw the first punch in their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series against the Florida Panthers.

Despite playing without captain Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins were able to shake off some nerves and fight back a feisty Panthers team to hold on for a 3-1 win in the series opener.

It certainly didn’t have the beauty or dominance of the Bruins’ previous 65 wins this season, but come springtime, all that matters is getting the W.

Here are six takeaways from Game 1:

It wasn’t perfect — far from it

The Bruins should win this series, but the Panthers — who were one of two teams to beat the Bruins twice in the regular season — present some challenges. It’s even more difficult when you’re without your captain, who also happens to be one of the best two-way players on the planet.

The Panthers spent good chunks of the game hemming in the Bruins in the Boston end, especially in the second period where Florida dictated the pace. Florida produced 12 five-on-five scoring chances after a first period in which it had a game-high seven high-danger chances. Luckily for the Bruins, Linus Ullmark was up to the task, allowing Boston to break through and play in front.

“I think that we didn’t handle that push great, but our goaltender did,” head coach Jim Montgomery said.