Excited Alex Verdugo Accidentally Lets Expletive Fly After Walk-Off Hit

Alex Verdugo had an understandable thought process when the baseball jumped off his bat in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night.

With the Red Sox and the Twins deadlocked at 4-4 in extras at Fenway Park, Verdugo lifted a high fly ball down the right-field line with the winning run on third base. While the deep fly initially seemed bound for foul territory, it managed to stay inside the line and seal a dramatic walk-off win for Boston.

After Verdugo lifted the Red Sox to victory, NESN’s Jahmai Webster asked the veteran outfielder what was going through his mind when he put the baseball in the air. And Verdugo, still riding the high of a comeback triumph, let some colorful language slip out.

“Please be (expletive) fair,” Verdugo told Webster. “Oop, my bad. But please be fair. Ain’t nothing worse than doing that and then you gotta get back in the box with two strikes, you know what I mean?”

As for the win itself, Verdugo was pleased with Boston’s perseverance.

“Hey, this was a team win, a team fight,” he told Webster. “Kept coming back, man. That bottom of the 10th was a lot of clutch at-bats. Keeping the ball moving, keeping the lineup going. I’m just happy to seal the deal.”

Verdugo and the Red Sox will try to secure another win over the Twins on Wednesday. Full coverage of the middle game can be found on NESN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET.