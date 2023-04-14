Red Sox Newcomer Justin Turner Has Special Plans For Boston Marathon

Patriots’ Day is set to be busy for not only the city of Boston, but for Red Sox newcomer Justin Turner as well.

Turner, who signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox this offseason, is set to take part in a special game with Boston on Monday — the annual Boston Marathon matinee. The 38-year-old will take the field alongside his teammates at 11:10 a.m. ET in an attempt to defeat the Los Angeles Angels. Then, he’ll have to scurry down the street for another special occasion.

“My wife’s actually running the Boston Marathon,” Turner said Friday, per Apple TV’s pregame coverage of Red Sox-Angels. “(I’m) excited about that. Just looking forward to having a great weekend.”

Turner is excited to supports his wife, Kourtney, but that is all he will be doing when it comes to the marathon.

“A 5k is the longest I’ve done with her,” Turner admitted. “I’ve done some three mile training runs with her. I’ve run a couple of 5k’s with her, but she just blows me away. She’s not a runner, but she started doing it for our foundation to raise money. … When I came over and signed with Boston she got an opportunity to get into that race. She’s so excited, I’m so excited and obviously we play at 11 o’clock and hopefully we wrap up a (win) and I’ll go wait for her at the finish line.”

Turner has had a decent start to his Red Sox career, slashing .255/.379/.319 with four RBIs across 13 games entering Friday night. Perhaps those numbers improve with added motivation on Patriots’ Day.