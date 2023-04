The Boston Red Sox were knotted at two with the Los Angeles Angels in the bottom of the fifth when Rafael Devers launched his sixth home run of the season to right field off Jimmy Herget.

The Red Sox trailed the Angels 2-0 in the first before tying the game in the fourth. Devers reached in the fourth on an error and scored when Kiké Hernández doubled to right off Patrick Sandoval.

Raffy being Raffy. pic.twitter.com/rJbKKMLuYS — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 15, 2023 Devers has been solid this season, notching 14 hits in 50 plate appearances. The left-handed hitter has six home runs and 13 RBIs, striking out 15 times.

You can catch the rest of the game on AppleTV+.