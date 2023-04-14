Stanley Cup Or Bust? Who Has More Pressure To Win, Bruins Or Maple Leafs?

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are on the horizon. The matchups are set, and the schedule has been unveiled for the first two games of each series starting on Monday night.

For some teams, it’s a good reflection of the accomplishments they had during the regular season and just making it to the postseason, but for others, according to TSN’s Bryan Hayes and Kara Wagland, it’s “Cup or Bust” for several teams especially the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Thanks to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals not making the playoffs this year, Boston and Toronto now hold the longest streak of consecutive postseason appearances — seven. In that run, the Leafs have not made it out of the first round, while the Bruins only lost twice in the first round and made it to the finals once.

The Bruins will host the Florida Panthers, and Toronto will host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Boston’s regular season series against the Panthers was 2-1-1 in Boston’s favor. The Leafs defeated Tampa in two of the three regular-season matchups. However, Tampa has won the Stanley Cup twice in the last three years.

So, which of the two teams has the most pressure on them?

Hayes said what the Leafs have done in the regular season has been elite, but Wagland said the regular season doesn’t really matter, and all you can really do is “hang your hat on mediocrity.” Boston is another story.

“Home ice is great, and what Boston did is fantastic, but can you imagine after Boston had the regular season they did, they don’t win the Stanley Cup?” Wagland said. “For a team that has been that good in the regular season; it’s not even about winning a couple of rounds. … What they’ve accomplished in the regular season, it would be a little tarnished if they can’t (win the cup).”