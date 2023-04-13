Red Sox Notes: Rays Offense Propels Tampa To Tie MLB Record

Tampa Bay’s offense was just too much for Boston when the Rays exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to defeating the Red Sox 9-3 and tying the MLB record for most consecutive wins (13) to start a season.

Tampa is just doing everything right, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora tipped his hat to them in the loss.

“They won what, 13 in a row? They’re playing good baseball, you know, they’re really good at what they do, and they’re playing good,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So they got a good thing going, you know, the one thing that we have to do is turn the page and be ready for tomorrow. That’s the most important thing.”

One play stood out in the game when Rays’ center fielder Manuel Margot pinch-hit for Luke Raley in the bottom of the fifth, and he reached on a bunt back to Red Sox pitcher Richard Bleier.

“I mean, you thought he was going to bunt?” Cora asked the reporters. “That’s where they are confidence-wise right now. … Everything’s going well, and you gotta tip your hat because they’re playing excellent baseball right now.”

Reliever Richard Bleier echoed his manager’s thoughts when he spoke about the four runs he gave up in the fifth before recording the final out.

“It would have been great to do my job,” Bleier told reporters on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But it’s just sometimes, it just doesn’t work out that way.