Marcus Smart Expects Attitude Shift In Celtics When Playoffs Begin

The Boston Celtics are looking to take a page off Jaylen Brown’s book and display a shift in energy come Saturday night when the defending Eastern Conference champions begin their playoff run.

Playing host to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon, the Celtics have no shortage of motivation. Last year’s NBA Finals proved that, as did their red-hot start that made them the best team in basketball for the better part of the season before they began to swoon following the All-Star break.

But that hunger to reach the mountain top and hang Banner 18 requires Boston to reach back and dig deep down for that early-season demeanor. While the campaign was filled with plenty of celebratory moments that warranted plenty of smiles, the job is far from done. Therefore, flipping the switch will be necessary with the stakes raised and the lights shining brighter, as Marcus Smart explained.

“We’re back to (expletive) off,” Smart told reporters Thursday, per NBC Sports Boston video. “Yeah, we’re happy, and we’re smiling here (at team practice), but we’re getting ready; we’re having fun with it. Saturday, when we step on that court, you’re not gonna see many smiles.”

Smart, more than anyone, will likely be meaning-mugging the Hawks through the entire best-of-seven duel.

Back in March, tempers flared between Boston and Atlanta. Smart and Trae Young engaged in a physical altercation resulting in an ejection and a $25,000 fine for the Celtics guard. So, with the Hawks already having played with Smart’s wallets, it can be assumed that all isn’t yet forgiven with Atlanta standing in Boston’s way of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics ended their 57-25 campaign winning five of their last six, ending off with a win over the Hawks to complete a 3-0 regular season series sweep heading into the playoffs.