Red Sox Wrap: Seven-Run Fifth Inning Lifts Rays To Sweep Of Boston

The Boston Red Sox dropped the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox fell to 5-8, while the Rays remained perfect at 13-0 this season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Tampa Bay exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead after trailing Boston 3-1.

Red Sox starter Corey Kluber was chased from the mound after the right-hander surrendered four runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

That baby got outta here in a hurry ? pic.twitter.com/E8Er3kyZlt — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 13, 2023

Reliever Richard Bleier didn’t fare much better as he gave up four more runs before recording the final out of the fifth.