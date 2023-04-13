Red Sox Wrap: Seven-Run Fifth Inning Lifts Rays To Sweep Of Boston

The Boston Red Sox dropped the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field.
The Red Sox fell to 5-8, while the Rays remained perfect at 13-0 this season.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Tampa Bay exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead after trailing Boston 3-1.
Red Sox starter Corey Kluber was chased from the mound after the right-hander surrendered four runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
Reliever Richard Bleier didn’t fare much better as he gave up four more runs before recording the final out of the fifth.
After relinquishing the lead, Red Sox batters did not register a single hit against Rays pitching. Boston’s bats managed just four hits in the game and struck out 12 times.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Rob Refsnyder gave the Red Sox their first lead of the series when he lofted his first home run of the season off left-handed Jeffery Springs in the top of the first.
— Rays’ Harold Ramirez led the way for Tampa’s offense with two doubles, one run and three RBIs in the seven-run fifth.
— Braden Bristo pitched three hitless innings for the Rays with four strikeouts and one walk.
WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Refsnyder launching one out of the park at +680. Refsnyder notched his first homer of the season in the first inning when he connected with a 92 mph fastball. A $100 wager placed on the left fielder netted a $780 payout.
After wrapping up the seven-game road trip, the Red Sox return home to Fenway Park to host the Los Angeles Angels for their series opener Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired on Apple TV+.