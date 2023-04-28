Red Sox Weekend Warmup: Can Boston Keep Weathering Injury Storm?

The Boston Red Sox are keeping their heads above water.

It hasn’t always been pretty, and the stacked American League East has them positioned worse than they would be in any other division in Major League Baseball. But the Red Sox just survived a 19-game stretch without an off-day — bookended by two multicity road trips — by going 10-9. Boston enters the final weekend of April sitting at exactly .500 (13-13), a relatively reasonable lot in life, especially considering the mounting injuries.

“They don’t get caught up in the ups and downs of this thing,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, per The Boston Globe. “We lost four to Tampa and we move on. We lost three to Pittsburgh and we move on. It’s still early to really tell you who we are, but like I always say, we’ve got a good baseball team. We just have to be better.”

Whether the Red Sox are “good” remains up for debate. But they certainly don’t stink. And the fight they’ve shown through 26 games is admirable, even if it’s resulted in them falling eight games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

There are concerns, like Boston’s rotation, which owns the second-worst ERA (6.41) in MLB. At some point, the Red Sox will need to find stability on the mound, a challenge made more difficult by Garrett Whitlock landing on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow ulnar neuritis. While the offense has been excellent, despite copious moving parts, it’s probably performing above its head with Trevor Story, Adalberto Mondesi, Adam Duvall and now Yu Chang sidelined. It’s actually quite impressive the Red Sox so far have lived to tell the tale.

Now, one’s long-term outlook on the Red Sox’s 2023 playoff hopes depends on whether you view the glass as half empty or half full. Perhaps the pitching improves, guys get healthy and Boston finally starts on an upward trajectory. There, of course, is the threat of an alternate universe where none of those developments comes to fruition, though, in which case it’d be time to begin planning for 2024.

Basically, we’re stuck in wait-and-see mode, as we’ve been since Opening Day. Roughly one month is in the books, and Boston’s true identity has yet to reveal itself. Perhaps we’ll receive a sneak peek this weekend when old friend Terry Francona and the Cleveland Guardians come to town for three games at Fenway Park. Or maybe we’ll just keep scratching as our chins as the Red Sox swim their butts off upstream.