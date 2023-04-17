Red Sox Wrap: Angels Avoid Sweep As Weather Shortens Shohei Ohtani Start

The Los Angeles Angels overcame dropping the first three games of the series as well as a pair of weather-related delays and claimed a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Patriots’ Day.

The Red Sox fell to 8-9 on the campaign after they were unable to complete the sweep. The Angels improved to 8-8 after the win included rain delays of 56 minutes and one hour and 25 minutes.

Check out the box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

While Boston’s first inning struggles on the mound were impactful yet again — Red Sox have worst first-inning ERA in baseball (11.64) — the club did have opportunities to overcome the visitor’s four-run opening frame. But Boston couldn’t capitalize.

The Red Sox entered the ninth inning 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. They concluded the contest 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position after Rafael Devers (1-4 with RISP) hit an RBI single in the ninth to cut Boston’s deficit to one run.

With runners then on first and second and one out in the ninth, Rob Refsynder (0-4 with RISP) struck out and Masataka Yoshida popped out to third base. And that came after another notable example as the Red Sox had bases loaded with one out in the fourth inning and couldn’t score. Boston had a runner on second base with one out in the fifth and seventh innings, as well.

STARS OF THE GAME

— It might feel far-removed seeing how it took place more than four hours after first pitch, but Hunter Renfroe’s three-run home run in the first inning ended up being the key knock. The former Red Sox outfielder sent a 95 mph sinker from Brayan Bello 355 feet into the Green Monster seats.