Alex Cora, Boston Teams Show Support For Bruins Before Playoff Opener

Members of the Boston Bruins showed their support for the Boston Celtics when the Green started their postseason Saturday, and now teams around the Hub are expressing their own support of the Black and Gold.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, specifically, showed up to Fenway Park on Patriots’ Day rocking some old-school Bruins gear. Cora shared how he was planning to attend Game 1 between the Bruins and Florida Panthers on Monday night at TD Garden.

“Early day, late night,” Cora told reporters before the Red Sox hosted the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “It should be fun.”

Alex Cora wearing a Bruins t-shirt for pre-game. He?s going to the game tonight. ? pic.twitter.com/huSX50uuoe — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 17, 2023

Cora’s show of support was followed up by a number of Boston organizations, all of which offered well wishes for the Bruins. The Black and Gold, who concluded their regular season with the most wins and points in NHL history, will try for their first of 16 playoff wins on Marathon Monday.

Big day for Boston ??? pic.twitter.com/RR1vK9AMgW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 17, 2023

The quest for the Cup starts tonight!



Best of luck @NHLBruins! ?? pic.twitter.com/gkmkIyMFMA — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 17, 2023

Puck drop between the Bruins and Panthers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after 90 minutes of pregame coverage.