Why Deadline Moves Have Proven To Aid Bruins’ Playoff Run

Bruins fans have been pretty hard on Boston’s general manager Don Sweeney.

But the moves Sweeney made ahead of last month’s trade deadline should earn the eight-year GM praise from the fans along with his second Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway have provided the Bruins with three things teams geared toward a long playoff run need to win four rounds –tenacity, toughness and offense.

The Black and Gold were poised for a long playoff run before Sweeney added the trio, but when Boston was faced with injuries down the stretch, each of them gave head coach Jim Montgomery the wiggle room to tinker with lines and defensive pairings while allowing the team to get healthy.

Orlov has gifted Montgomery with the luxury of rotating the D-core and stacking the blue line with the best options during the best-of-seven series with the Florida Panthers and earned the praise of his teammates in his first four playoff games with the club.

Up front, Hathaway has been the quintessential fourth-line grinder the Bruins faithful have become accustomed to ever since the 2011 Merlot Line of Shawn Thornton, Daniel Paille and Gregory Campbell.

The pesky winger has built chemistry with Tomas Nosek and pretty much any winger flanked on the other side, whether it’s Nick Foligno, A.J. Greer, Jakub Lauko or Trent Frederic. Hathaway has logged an average of 10 minutes of ice time each of the four games and has not allowed the antics of the Panthers to get under his skin, even when he took a nasty cross-check from Matthew Tkachuk at the end of the first period in Boston’s Game 4 win.