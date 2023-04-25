Red Sox’s Chris Sale Frustrated After ‘Tough Night’ Vs. Orioles

'Gotta figure something out quick'

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale underwent his latest 2023 struggle on the mound.

Sale delivered a vintage 11-strikeout performance against the Minnesota Twins before coming into Monday night’s start against the Baltimore Orioles, but wasn’t able to display those same All-Star-like results. This put Boston in a difficult situation after the Red Sox lineup gave Sale four runs of offensive support after three innings.

The 34-year-old allowed the Orioles to re-take the lead, giving up a combined five runs through the third and fifth inning before manager Alex Cora made a call to the bullpen, ending Sale’s night.

“That’s a tough night,” Sale told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… Spades a spade, I just haven’t been it. Haven’t been there. Gotta figure something out quick.”

Sale added: “It was just bad, I wish I had more for you. I really do. It (expletive) to work this hard and get nothing in return. I’m putting in the work, it’s just not showing up. … It’s pretty black and white. You either get it done or you don’t. But unfortunately, for the most part, this year I haven’t got it done.”

The Orioles, specifically, have given Sale plenty of trouble this season.

Sale has allowed a combined 12 earned runs off 16 base hits through eight innings in two starts this season against Baltimore. And before Monday night’s 5-4 Boston loss, Sale was 10-3 with a 2.71 ERA in his career when facing the Orioles. That was adjusted to a 3.46 ERA after Sale’s second loss (1-2) of 2023.

“I think command was off, but at the same time, I wanna take a look at the at-bats,” Cora told reporters, per NESN. “Sliders down and in, and they hit it, fastballs up and away, and they hit it. The changeups — at one point there, there was no swings and misses on tough pitches. Gotta give credit to them, I guess. … Gotta give credit to them, but command was off today.”

With the loss, Boston dropped to .500, now 12-12 on the campaign.

