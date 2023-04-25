Red Sox’s Chris Sale Frustrated After ‘Tough Night’ Vs. Orioles

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale underwent his latest 2023 struggle on the mound.

Sale delivered a vintage 11-strikeout performance against the Minnesota Twins before coming into Monday night’s start against the Baltimore Orioles, but wasn’t able to display those same All-Star-like results. This put Boston in a difficult situation after the Red Sox lineup gave Sale four runs of offensive support after three innings.

The 34-year-old allowed the Orioles to re-take the lead, giving up a combined five runs through the third and fifth inning before manager Alex Cora made a call to the bullpen, ending Sale’s night.

“That’s a tough night,” Sale told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… Spades a spade, I just haven’t been it. Haven’t been there. Gotta figure something out quick.”

Sale added: “It was just bad, I wish I had more for you. I really do. It (expletive) to work this hard and get nothing in return. I’m putting in the work, it’s just not showing up. … It’s pretty black and white. You either get it done or you don’t. But unfortunately, for the most part, this year I haven’t got it done.”

The Orioles, specifically, have given Sale plenty of trouble this season.

Sale has allowed a combined 12 earned runs off 16 base hits through eight innings in two starts this season against Baltimore. And before Monday night’s 5-4 Boston loss, Sale was 10-3 with a 2.71 ERA in his career when facing the Orioles. That was adjusted to a 3.46 ERA after Sale’s second loss (1-2) of 2023.