Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Early Rally Not Enough Against Orioles

The Boston Red Sox fell in gut-wrenching fashion to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-4, on Monday night at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox fell to 12-12 on the season while the Orioles improved to 15-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

An early offensive spark just wasn’t enough for the Red Sox to snag a second straight road win.

Triston Casas and Rafael Devers both went deep, giving Boston a quick 4-0 lead over the Orioles before the bottom of the third inning. The offense handed it off to starting pitcher Chris Sale, but he wasn’t able to hang on to the lead. Sale allowed five earned runs through five innings pitched, registering the 34-year-old’s first career start where he failed to record a single strikeout having pitched at least one inning on the mound.

That quick swap of momentum hindered the Red Sox, dooming them to a return to the loss column.

Boston recorded just two hits after the fifth, yet tried to even the score up. The Red Sox, however, just weren’t quick enough on the bases, as Justin Turner and Connor Wong were both gunned out trying to better position the lineup for a game-tying base knock.