Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Yu Chang After Early Exit

After making a surprising roster move before their series opener with the Baltimore Orioles, the Boston Red Sox might be forced to make another one very soon.

Utility infielder Yu Chang left Monday’s 5-4 loss at Camden Yards during the middle of an at-bat in the seventh inning due to left wrist pain, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t seem too optimistic about Chang when giving an update on the injury.

“He’s in pain,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He’s going to get tested tomorrow, see where we’re at. Right now it’s sore. That’s what we can say right now. He’ll get tested tomorrow here in Baltimore and we’ll know more.”

Cora didn’t rule out the possibility of Chang suffering a hamate bone injury, a common ailment for baseball players that comes with constantly swinging a bat and typically keeps a player sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

“Hopefully not, hopefully not,” Cora said.

The Red Sox have relied on Chang since Adam Duvall landed on the injured list. Cora penciled Chang into the starting lineup in 11 out of Boston’s last 13 games, with 10 of those starts coming at shortstop.

If Chang, who is hitting .136 on the season with three home runs and eight RBIs, has to join Duvall on the IL, the Red Sox could look to recall Enmanuel Valdez, an infield prospect acquired last season in the deal for Christian Vázquez who made his Major League Baseball debut last week before getting sent back down to Triple-A Worcester.