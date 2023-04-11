Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta Critical Of Pitch Clock After Loss Vs. Rays

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta cruised through a dominant Tampa Bay Rays lineup Monday night, but still wasn’t completely satisfied.

Aside from failing to capitalize on a tremendous overall showing from Red Sox pitchers in Boston’s 1-0 loss to begin a four-game road series, Pivetta still isn’t content with Major League Baseball’s newly installed pitch clock.

“I think the pitch clock has been too fast,” Pivetta told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think with how the game’s going, the game’s going quick, but I think there’s times where pitchers need to be able to slow down. Luckily, we kind of played some things here and there but I felt good for the most part.”

Pivetta certainly did his part, keeping the Rays scoreless through five innings pitched while allowing just three hits and striking out six hitters. The 30-year-old has now allowed just one earned run in a combined 10 innings pitched through his first two starts, resulting in an 0.90 ERA.

The Rays struck out in three of their last six plate appearances against Pivettta, with Tampa Bay facing its strongest drought of the early season despite being Major League Baseball’s home run-leading squad (25).

“You go out and you execute, execute your game and do your job, it’s gonna be tough to hit any time,” Pivetta said. “They’re a talented lineup, but I’ve faced them quite a few times in the past so I’m gonna continue moving forward with my game plan.”

Pivetta has now recorded at least six strikeouts in each of his starts, which he did just three times in 33 outings last season for the Red Sox.