Red Sox Notes: ‘Frustrating’ Loss Vs. Rays Overshadowed Stellar Pitching

Pitching wasn’t the strong suit of the Boston Red Sox to begin their season.

But when going up against the scolding-hot Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, the mound was the lone highlight of Boston’s 1-0 series-opening loss at Tropicana Field.

Nick Pivetta continues to serve as the sneaky reliable man in Boston’s rotation, registering the strongest start provided so far from the Red Sox arms. The right-hander pitched five scoreless innings against a lineup that leads Major League Baseball in home runs (25), allowing just three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Pivetta became the first pitcher in baseball to hold Tampa Bay scoreless for that long this season, doing so on 83 pitches with 53 of them for strikes.

“I’m happy,” Pivetta told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Was in the strike zone. Made a couple of mistakes, was able to get lucky with that defensive play behind me. (Connor) Wong did a tremendous job staying on the same page as me. … I felt good for the most part, was able to compete in the strike zone and do my job.”

But, obviously, there are two sides to baseball. And while the Red Sox cruised on the pitching side, the same couldn’t be said for Boston’s lineup, which hit a massive drought and couldn’t reward a stellar job done by the arms.

The Red Sox came away with just three hits while drawing two walks and striking out 10 times.