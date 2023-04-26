Skip Bayless Launches Celtics-76ers Take After Boston’s Game 5 Collapse

If the Celtics finish the job against the Hawks, Skip Bayless believes Boston will be challenged against a superior team in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Surely pleased with Tuesday night’s game at TD Garden was the Philadelphia 76ers, who await the winner of the first-round NBA playoffs series between the Celtics and the Hawks. The Sixers were afforded extra rest — critical given Joel Embiid’s health — thanks to Atlanta’s stunning comeback win in Game 5, which was powered by late-game heroics from Trae Young.

Still, Boston should feel confident in its chances against Atlanta, as well as Philadelphia when you consider the track record between the longtime rivals. Bayless, however, would give the upper hand to the Sixers if the Atlantic Division foes met in Round 2.

“Celtics didn’t take Hawks seriously enough down Dejounte Murray,” Bayless tweeted Tuesday night. “Trae Young missed some late shots but made a huge long-range 3 and two free throws and now Celts are going back to Atlanta. Sixers>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Celts.”

The 76ers likely will be pulling for the Hawks again Thursday night when Atlanta hosts the Celtics for Game 6. But if Boston comes out on top at State Farm Arena, Philadelphia will travel to TD Garden on Monday for its second-round series opener with the C’s.