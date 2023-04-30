This Replay Of Brandon Carlo Opportunity Might Make Bruins Fans Sick

BOSTON — In the crucial Game 7 against the Panthers, the Bruins found themselves chasing the score in the first period after Florida defenseman Brandon Montour notched his fourth goal of the postseason on the power play.

Boston had sustained pressure in the offensive zone and with just over two minutes left in the first period, the Black and Gold found themselves scrambling in front of the Panthers net when the puck popped out to Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Carlo had a mostly-open net despite bodies from both teams in or around the crease. However, the defenseman sailed the puck over the bar, and Florida was able to clear the zone.

You can watch a haunting replay here.

The Bruins will have to figure out Florida before the night is over, or they will see their historic season come to an end.