With Patriots Soon On Clock, How Past No. 14 Overall Picks Have Fared In NFL

The New England Patriots are in a prime position to obtain a highly touted prospect Thursday night through the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Patriots are sitting in the top half of the first round at No. 14 overall, hoping to plug one of the several holes they currently have on their roster. While it seems like an advantageous spot to be in, and one becoming more familiar to the Patriots with their two-decade run of dominance fizzling out, a deeper dive reveals that past players taken with the 14th pick don’t usually have a massive impact on the team that drafts them.

The last 10 selections at No. 14 have combined for only three Pro Bowl appearances, with one player garnering the honor twice. The pick might not be the perfect landing spot for a high-end talent, but several teams have found serviceable starting pieces that can contribute for multiple seasons. That’s not exactly what the Patriots need, though. Devoid of top-level playmakers, New England needs a difference-maker on either side of the ball. They just might find one where they are scheduled to pick in the first round, but it is far from a sure thing.

Here’s a look at the past players taken at No. 14 overall in the last 10 drafts:

2022: Kyle Hamilton, safety (Baltimore Ravens)

2021: Alijah Vera-Tucker, offensive line (New York Jets)

2020: Javon Kinlaw, defensive tackle (San Francisco 49ers)

2019: Chris Lindstrom, offensive guard (Atlanta Falcons)

2018: Marcus Davenport, defensive end (New Orleans Saints)

2017: Derek Barnett, defensive end (Philadelphia Eagles)

2016: Karl Joseph, safety (Oakland Raiders)

2015: DeVante Parker, wide receiver (Miami Dolphins)

2014: Kyle Fuller, defensive back (Chicago Bears)

2013: Star Lotulelei, defensive tackle (Carolina Panthers)

That’s not a ton of star power with Fuller and Lindstrom being the only players in the group to earn Pro Bowl recognition. And it’s clear that most franchises look to address a position in the trenches with the mid-first-round pick.

That actually could benefit the Patriots, though, especially if New England opts to fill a need by choosing an offensive tackle with its first pick. The Patriots should be happy if they get a player of Vera-Tucker’s caliber. The 6-foot-5, 308-pounder has started all 23 games he has played in since entering the league, but had his season come to a premature end in 2022 due to a triceps injury. Meanwhile, Lindstrom is morphing into a one of the premier guards in the NFL.