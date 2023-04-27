With Patriots Soon On Clock, How Past No. 14 Overall Picks Have Fared In NFL

The New England Patriots are in a prime position to obtain a highly touted prospect Thursday night through the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Patriots are sitting in the top half of the first round at No. 14 overall, hoping to plug one of the several holes they currently have on their roster. While it seems like an advantageous spot to be in, and one becoming more familiar to the Patriots with their two-decade run of dominance fizzling out, a deeper dive reveals that past players taken with the 14th pick don’t usually have a massive impact on the team that drafts them.
The last 10 selections at No. 14 have combined for only three Pro Bowl appearances, with one player garnering the honor twice. The pick might not be the perfect landing spot for a high-end talent, but several teams have found serviceable starting pieces that can contribute for multiple seasons. That’s not exactly what the Patriots need, though. Devoid of top-level playmakers, New England needs a difference-maker on either side of the ball. They just might find one where they are scheduled to pick in the first round, but it is far from a sure thing.
Here’s a look at the past players taken at No. 14 overall in the last 10 drafts:
2022: Kyle Hamilton, safety (Baltimore Ravens)
2021: Alijah Vera-Tucker, offensive line (New York Jets)
2020: Javon Kinlaw, defensive tackle (San Francisco 49ers)
2019: Chris Lindstrom, offensive guard (Atlanta Falcons)
2018: Marcus Davenport, defensive end (New Orleans Saints)
2017: Derek Barnett, defensive end (Philadelphia Eagles)
2016: Karl Joseph, safety (Oakland Raiders)
2015: DeVante Parker, wide receiver (Miami Dolphins)
2014: Kyle Fuller, defensive back (Chicago Bears)
2013: Star Lotulelei, defensive tackle (Carolina Panthers)
That’s not a ton of star power with Fuller and Lindstrom being the only players in the group to earn Pro Bowl recognition. And it’s clear that most franchises look to address a position in the trenches with the mid-first-round pick.
That actually could benefit the Patriots, though, especially if New England opts to fill a need by choosing an offensive tackle with its first pick. The Patriots should be happy if they get a player of Vera-Tucker’s caliber. The 6-foot-5, 308-pounder has started all 23 games he has played in since entering the league, but had his season come to a premature end in 2022 due to a triceps injury. Meanwhile, Lindstrom is morphing into a one of the premier guards in the NFL.
With Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Tennessee’s Darnell Wright, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Georgia’s Broderick Jones among the top tackles on the board, the Patriots could have one of their tackles spots locked up for years to come if they land one of those players. And one NFL analyst believes Jones could be the best bet to be in a Patriots’ uniform next season.
The Patriots are also in need of adding a defensive back but that might be tougher to hit on at No. 14. While Fuller has put together a standout career, including leading the league in interceptions in 2018, Joseph certainly hasn’t blown anyone away with his on-field performances and is on the third team of his career. And it’s tough to say exactly what Hamilton will become, as he started only four games for the Ravens last season.
The only wideout taken over the last 10 years at No. 14 is Parker, who Patriots fans got a glimpse of last season. Parker is solid with one 1,000-yard season on his résumé but is far from the type of game-changing receiver the Patriots need. With Bill Belichick’s track record of drafting receivers in the first round and the growing success of finding impact wideouts later in the draft, New England could wait on a pass-catcher.
Given the history at No. 14, taking a tackle would be the best thing for the Patriots. It wouldn’t be an exhilarating selection, but it’s the safest option that will most likely yield a starting-caliber player that will fortify the offensive line for this upcoming season and into the future.