What Patrice Bergeron Is Preaching To Bruins About Game 7

Patrice Bergeron doesn’t want the Bruins to get overwhelmed by the moment Sunday evening at TD Garden.

There are no two ways about it: A ton is riding on Boston’s final postseason matchup with the Florida Panthers. The Bruins entered the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs as the favorite to claim the NHL’s most coveted hardware and they now will need to come out on top in Game 7 in order to take another step closer to the ultimate goal.

But if the Black and Gold follow their captain’s lead, they won’t succumb to the pressure and nerves that come with a winner-take-all showdown. The ever-poised Bergeron calmly and confidently conveyed his Game 7 message to the Bruins on Saturday.

“Just play the game and just take a breath after every shift. Refocus and stay in the moment,” Bergeron told reporters, per a team-provided video. “I think that’s the biggest thing in these games. You know, not making too much of it and play to the best of your ability.”

If the Bruins defeat the Panthers in their series finale, the Presidents’ Trophy winners will move on to a second-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs. NESN’s full coverage of Boston-Florida Game 7 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.