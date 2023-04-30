Patrice Bergeron Confident In Bruins Vs. Panthers In Game 7

The last thing the Bruins want to do is be the latest Presidents’ Trophy winners to be bounced early in the playoffs.

In order to ensure that, they need to win Game 7 on Sunday night to keep their chase for the Stanley Cup alive, and like Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, Patrice Bergeron is looking forward to the opportunity.

“It’s one of those things where when you’re a kid, you always dreamed of being a part of it,” Bergeron told reporters, per video provided by the team. “So, now we’re here, obviously the first six games don’t matter, and focusing for a big game tomorrow.”

The Bruins captain has been in this position — win-or-go-home, and he knows what it takes to get it done.

“Just play the game and just really take a breath every shift and refocus and stay in the moment,” Bergeron explained. “I think that’s the biggest thing in these games, just not make too much of it and kind of play the best of your ability.”

The Bruins have chased the score in the three games they lost in the first-round best-of-seven- series to the Florida Panthers. Bergeron noted, playing Boston hockey can rectify that going forward.

“I think we’re going back to our structure. We’ve talked about the process all year,” Bergeron said. ” I think all those things are things that we need to focus on right now and really put the emphasis on you know, to me, it’s every time we play with structure and layers. We’re a tough team to play against.”