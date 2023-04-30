Patrice Bergeron Confident In Bruins Vs. Panthers In Game 7

The last thing the Bruins want to do is be the latest Presidents’ Trophy winners to be bounced early in the playoffs.
In order to ensure that, they need to win Game 7 on Sunday night to keep their chase for the Stanley Cup alive, and like Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, Patrice Bergeron is looking forward to the opportunity.
“It’s one of those things where when you’re a kid, you always dreamed of being a part of it,” Bergeron told reporters, per video provided by the team. “So, now we’re here, obviously the first six games don’t matter, and focusing for a big game tomorrow.”
The Bruins captain has been in this position — win-or-go-home, and he knows what it takes to get it done.
“Just play the game and just really take a breath every shift and refocus and stay in the moment,” Bergeron explained. “I think that’s the biggest thing in these games, just not make too much of it and kind of play the best of your ability.”
The Bruins have chased the score in the three games they lost in the first-round best-of-seven- series to the Florida Panthers. Bergeron noted, playing Boston hockey can rectify that going forward.
“I think we’re going back to our structure. We’ve talked about the process all year,” Bergeron said. ” I think all those things are things that we need to focus on right now and really put the emphasis on you know, to me, it’s every time we play with structure and layers. We’re a tough team to play against.”
Boston has stumbled in the previous attempts to eliminate the Panthers, and the question has been raised as to whether a goaltending change is warranted before heading into the decisive Game 7.
While Linus Ullmark is the front-runner to win the Vezina following the playoffs, he hasn’t exactly looked like himself in the last two Boston losses. Bergeron was asked his opinion on the status of the netminders.
“That’s not my decision. So while we have confidence in both goalies, they’ve proven themselves all year, so, you know, whoever’s in the net, we have a lot of poise and confidence.”
While pressure will be on both teams when they hit the ice, Bergeron is not one to back down from the challenge.
“Well, I think you got to welcome pressure,” the 37-year-old Canadian said. “I think that’s why we play the game. It’s for those moments, and I don’t think that should be an issue. I think you have to use that to your advantage and then go out there and just play.”
The Bruins have voiced their appreciation for the fans throughout the postseason, and Bergeron expects nothing less for Game 7.
“I think we all know how the fans are in Boston, they’re gonna be cheering, and the Garden is going to be rocking,” Bergeron said. “I think we’ve worked hard to get home ice advantage and we’re trying to use that as an advantage as well. And, as I said, I’m kind of looking forward to tomorrow’s game.”
Puck drop from TD Garden for Game 7 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game, along with an hour of pregame coverage, can be seen on NESN. The winner will face the Toronto Maple Leafs who advanced to the second round for the first time in 19 years.