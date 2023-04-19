Which Team Did NHL Experts Pick To Hoist Stanely Cup?

The Stanley Cup playoffs got underway on Monday night, and for most, opening night did not disappoint.

Out of the 16 teams lacing up the skates for the postseason, only six, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes, have won the Cup this century.

So who will hoist the most coveted trophy in all of sports?

The experts on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio have chimed in and provided their picks for the first round, along with who they think will win the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe. We’ll skip over the first round and go straight to what matters.

Steve Kouleas: Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand

Linda Cohn: Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid

Martin Biron: Boston Bruins, Linus Ullmark

Mike McKenna: Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson

Jonathan Davis: Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid

Scott Laughlin: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak

Dave McCarthy: Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid

Bernie Corbett: Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid

Dennis Bernstein: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak

Mick Kern: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak

Gord Stellick: Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner

Peter Berce: Dallas Stars Jake Oettinger

Mike Lippa: Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid

Jim Gordon: Dallas Stars, Miro Heikenen

Joe Thistel: Boston Bruins, Linus Ullmark

Jesse Ralph: Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid

Shane Malloy: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak

Tyler Madaraz: New York Rangers, Igor Shesterkin

Bruce Bolton: Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid

Jake Hahn: Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid

Ryan Paton: Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner

Russ Cohen: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak

Lucas Critelli: Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid

Brad (A call-in listener from British Columbia): Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron

The Bruins and Oilers are tied with nine votes a piece, followed by the Stars with three, the Leafs with two and the Rangers with a single vote.

Here is Mick Kern’s excerpt on a key factor in winning the Cup.