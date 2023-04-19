Red Sox’s Alex Cora Hilariously Recounts Wacky Walk-Off Win

There is only one word to describe Tuesday night’s proceedings between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

Wacky.

Alex Verdugo played the hero, as his walk-off single pushed the Red Sox back to .500 and sent Fenway Park into a frenzy. Well, for a short time, as Twins manager Rocco Baldelli wanted to make sure his night was over by having the play reviewed. That’s when the light show stopped, players just started standing around and umpires went to their ear pieces to check on the validity of Verdugo’s hit.

Oh, it was fair? Cue the light show!

It was a funky game, which Red Sox manager Alex Cora had some fun with toward the very end.

“Every time we hit a ball down the right field line we all yell, ‘Pesky!’ ” Cora explained, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “This one kind of stayed true, like a golf shot. You thought it was going to be foul then you saw (Twins right fielder Max Kepler) running and they made a call.