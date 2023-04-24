Bruins Voice Appreciation For Road Support From Boston Fans

At times over the course of their weekend stay in Florida, the Bruins might have felt like they weren’t playing in enemy territory.

That’s because a large contingent of Boston fans showed up to FLA Live Arena for Games 3 and 4 of the Bruins-Panthers first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. And Black and Gold supporters were given plenty to cheer about in the Sunshine State, as the Presidents’ Trophy winners claimed their first two road games of the postseason by a combined score of 10-4.

After Sunday’s victory, NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz asked a few Bruins what it was like to receive so much support away from TD Garden.

“It’s always really special,” Charlie McAvoy told reporters, per a team-provided video. “Our fans travel really well, especially here in the Southeast. We’ve always had fans when we come down here. Bruins fans are really passionate and it’s always amazing to see them.”

Garnet Hathaway added: “It’s awesome. I think we have fans like nobody else. They traveled, we heard ’em. We’re excited to back to the Garden and have a barn full of them.”

Hathaway’s expectation for a raucous crowd Wednesday night is warranted. That’s the case for any playoff game in Boston, but the Bruins have an opportunity to bounce the Panthers and advance to Round 2 in Game 5.