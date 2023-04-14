Pure Savage: Draymond Green's Most Infamous Trolls by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was back to his trolling ways, this time returning the favor to Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who was sent home for punching teammate Kyle Anderson.

Draymond is no stranger to altercations with teammates

The four-time NBA champion wasted no time, tweeting, “Insecurity is always loud,” a reference to a post-Gobert made following Green’s fight with teammate Jordan Poole last October.

As embarrassing as the ordeal was, Gobert is not the first player to be on the receiving end of Green’s wisecracks.

Here are more unforgettable moments from the NBA’s biggest troll (cue the Rick Roll).

Jaylen Brown – “The Energy Shifted”

After improving to 26-25 following a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2021-22 regular season, Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown tweeted, “The energy is about to shift.” Boston preceded to go 25-6 the rest of the way en route to an NBA Finals appearance against Green’s Warriors. Golden State downed the Celtics in six games to secure their fourth championship in the past decade, prompting Green to tweet out the following:

The Energy Shifted



4X — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers – ESPYS

Green used the 2022 ESPYS in Los Angeles as a platform to poke fun at one of Golden State’s Western Conference foes – the Clippers. While teammate Stephen Curry was on stage, the 33-year-old interjected and quipped, “Welcome back to the Draymond Green show (a reference to his podcast). I’m live from LA, home of seven professional teams…and the Clippers. We can only pray the sides square off in the 2023 postseason.

Dillon Brooks’s Failed Jersey Swap

If there is one player Green dislikes more than any other, it’s Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks was involved in one of this season’s more awkward moments in which he attempted a jersey swap with Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving, only to be denied. Addressing the incident on his podcast, Green sarcastically exclaimed, “Wow! Wow! Wow! That’s crazy! He didn’t take his jersey? Wow! Much like a date with the Clippers, another Warriors-Grizzlies playoff series would be must-see TV.

Draymond Green trolls Dillon Brooks after the Kyrie Irving jersey swap incident ?



(Via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/BsK5DEyjrk — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 22, 2023

LeBron James – “Mood…”

During the 2017-18 season, LeBron James, then a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, shared a picture on his Instagram of a clenched fist from Marc Brown’s children’s show Arthur. James captioned the picture with “Mood…,” seemingly upset about a loss to former teammate Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics. Following a sweep of LeBron’s Cavs in that year’s NBA Finals, Green showed up to the parade wearing a black shirt that featured the same clenched fist with three championship rings and captioned “Mood…” Well played, Draymond.