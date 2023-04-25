Will Cale Makar Be Suspended For Late Hit In Avalanche-Kraken Game?

UPDATE (9:10 a.m. ET): Cale Makar will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his hit on Jared McCann, the league announced Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Avalanche already have their hands full with the Kraken, and it could get even tougher for the defending Stanley Cup champions if they lose Cale Makar.

The superstar defenseman might be looking at a suspension following a controversial play in Game 4 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between Colorado and Seattle.

The play came in the first period with the Avalanche on the power play. Kraken leading scorer Jared McCann was able to secure a turned-over puck and took off on a breakaway. His shorthanded chance was denied, and the puck was deflected out of play. As McCann skated away from the net along the boards after the shot, a trailing Makar drove him into the boards.

McCann went down hard and was on the ice for a few minutes before being helped off. He didn’t return to the game.

Things got perplexing after that. At first, officials handed Makar a five-minute major penalty. However, after reviewing the play, that was reduced to a two-minute minor.

Not only did the Kraken lose McCann for most of Game 4, but it’s also unlikely he’ll miss time moving forward. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said McCann will miss Game 5 and could miss even more than that moving forward. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t pleased with how things transpired.